Home Sport Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals engage in fun banter over Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

It was when a fan asked Royals to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to RCB for the next edition of cash-rich league.

Published: 15th November 2019 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB De Villiers and captain Virat Kohli| PTI

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) engaged in a funny banter over star batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers on social media.

It was when a fan asked Royals to trade wicket-keeper-batsman Sanju Samson to RCB for the next edition of cash-rich league. With the auctions slated to take place in Kolkata on December 19, Royals were quick to latch on to the conversation as they hit back tweeting: Ummm, are you up for trading Virat & AB?"

RCB weren't going to miss out on the fun-bus and they replied: "You can have Mr Nags. PS: We know he will eventually find a way back to us."

The deadline to trade players within franchises is November 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli AB de Villiers
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp