Home Sport Cricket

Andhra and Tamil Nadu hands in Meghalaya’s Mumbai coup

Thankfully, there was one cricketing story on Friday in which underdogs ended up defying the odds.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Rahul Ravikumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thankfully, there was one cricketing story on Friday in which underdogs ended up defying the odds.
Even as Mayank Agarwal & Co were pounding Bangladesh in Indore, 600-odd kilometres away, 11 men from Meghalaya were engineering the biggest heist in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy — a six-wicket win over Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium. A player from Hyderabad and another from Chennai were the heroes, but we’ll come to them later.

Here’s why this win qualifies as the “David slays Goliath” of the season. Meghalaya were officially baptised as a domestic team last year. The last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was when they’d actually gone up against domestic regulars — they were Plate entries for Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy, and never progressed to the knockouts — and lost all their six clashes.

They assembled in Shillong, but had a six-day pre-season camp in Guwahati because their hometown doesn’t have the infrastructure. No practice matches. A new coach (Gautam Shome). Anybody saying before Friday that they’d beat a side with one current India star (Shreyas Iyer), two former internationals (Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni) and one IPL veteran (Suryakumar Yadav) would have been recommended a visit to the psychiatrist.

“It’s a big boost for us,” said DB Ravi Teja, who shifted from Andhra to Meghalaya this season. The all-rounder is one among their three guest players. Sanjay Yadav (moved from Tamil Nadu this year) and Puneet Bisht (from Delhi last season) are the other two. 
“As the three professionals of the side, we take it upon ourselves to help the team.”

Ravi isn’t exaggerating, if the 92-run stand (off 75 balls) between him and Sanjay in Meghalaya’s win is anything to go by. These two and Bisht are the only three among Meghalaya’s 13 batsmen with a triple-digit tally in this edition. Wouldn’t be wrong to say that the influence of what was learned in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi is what is serving as a flotsam for the rest of the team to hang on to.

“It was a bit difficult to get settled in with a new team; everything changes, food, weather and all. But Ravi bhai and I bonded well over a lot of things  and that has helped us bed in with the rest of the guys. We’re roommates now,” remarked Sanjay. “As the guys who’ve been around in this game for a while, we want to try and pass on everything that we’ve learnt to the other guys and help them get better. That’s our aim.”
Going by Friday, the ball that Ravi, Sanjay and Bisht set rolling before this season seems to have gathered a decent speed.

Brief scores: Mumbai 157/6 in 20 ovs (Bista 44) lost to Meghalaya 161/4 in 19.2 ovs (Ravi Teja 61 n.o, Sanjay 55).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp