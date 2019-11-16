Home Sport Cricket

India no longer rely on spinners: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo

Mayank Agarwal headlined India's domination with a classy double hundred, his second, to help the team post a mammoth 493/6 against a hapless Bangladesh side.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Russell Domingo. (File | AP)

Russell Domingo. (File | AP)

By IANS

INDORE: Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said on Friday that India do not need spinners anymore to win Test matches at home and that the mindset has changed over the last two years with their pacers coming to the party big time.

"There's no doubt that in the past, India backed themselves to win at home on spinning pitches. Now I don't think that's the case. I think they are backing themselves against any team on good pitches. There's definitely a mindset shift," Domingo said after the second day's play.

Mayank Agarwal headlined India's domination with a classy double hundred, his second, to help the team post a mammoth 493/6 against a hapless Bangladesh side Day 2 of the first Test here. India now lead by 343 runs after Bangladesh were all out for 150 in the first innings.

The coach said that Bangladesh also need to develop more fast bowlers. Except Abu Jayed, who grabbed career-best figures of 4/108, none of the Bangladesh bowlers left a mark on Friday.

"It is something that Bangladesh also need to do by trying to develop fast bowlers, prepare wickets that help fast bowlers. India no longer rely on spinners. They will prepare good wickets and back their fast bowlers to do the business," he said.

"The structure of the team needs to change. It is very hard to play with two seamers. We definitely need to find a third seamer who can bat. There's Saifuddin, but he is struggling with injuries," he added.

Domingo said that he wants fresh faces in the team even if it means losing a few matches.

"If it means that we need to go with some new faces and struggle for a period of time, I don't think it is any different to what is happening at the moment. There are some fantastic players in our side who needs to be respected. We need to value their performance for Bangladesh, but we also need to take decision in the best interest of the team."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Russell Domingo Bangladesh coach Mayank Agarwal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp