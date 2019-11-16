Home Sport Cricket

Indore Test: India declare first innings at overnight 493/6

Before the start of day three's play of the first Test against Bangladesh, India decided to declare their innings overnight with a lead of 343 runs here at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal L being greeted by Bangladesh's cricketers for his 243 runs on the second day of the first cricket test match in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: India declared their first innings at overnight score of 493 for 6 in reply to Bangladesh's 150 in the opening Test here on Saturday.

India registered a total of 493/6 in the first innings with the help of Mayank Agarwal, who registered his second double-ton of his career.

Agarwal played a knock of 243 runs with the help of 28 fours and eight sixes.

Ajinkya Rahane (86), Ravindra Jadeja (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54) also scored half-centuries in India's innings.

Rohit Sharma (6) and Virat Kohli (0) failed to leave a mark as they were dismissed cheaply.

On day one of the match, India had bundled out Bangladesh for a below-par score of 150 runs. Mohammed Shami was the highest wicket-taker for India as he scalped three wickets.

The ongoing series between India and Bangladesh is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India is currently at the top of WTC standings with 240 points from five matches. If the side manages to win the ongoing Test, then they will have 300 points from six matches.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 58.3 overs.

India 1st innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs (Mayank Agarwal 243, Ajinkya Rahane 86, Cheteshwar Pujara 54; Abu Jayed 4/108).

