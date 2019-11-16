Home Sport Cricket

Make it large

Mayank continues narrative of Indian batsmen going on to notch up massive centuries after getting past three-figure mark.

Published: 16th November 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test match against Bangladesh in Indore. (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

INDORE: On the eve of the first Test against Bangladesh, captain Virat Kohli was asked about complacency factor. With a wry smile, he went about explaining as to how most in the team know the importance of following the process they started together in 2014. Except for a player here and there, it has mostly been the same personal with few others getting opportunities. 

Mayank Agarwal definitely wasn’t part of that initial process. He walked into the side in the third Test at Melbourne in 2018 when they were already atop the rankings. For a player who had to grind his way through domestic cricket, he already had some good habits like consistency. He had already shown his appetite when it comes to big scores. His main challenge was to bring that form to Tests too.

With KL Rahul fading from the scene at the moment and Prithvi Shaw having to deal with his own problems, there was an opening. While Agarwal has already done his part to be India’s first choice when they tour New Zealand next February, the four Tests he has played at home has seen him grab the good habits of his surroundings ie the Indian dressing room.

On Friday, the Karnataka opener feasted on a hapless Bangladesh attack for his second double century in four Tests as India scored 407 on Day 2 alone to take their total to 493/6 at stumps.

Speaking of Agarwal’s 243, the perks of walking into a batting unit that converts centuries into daddy hundreds has had its effect too. As he turned to the dressing room to raise the bat after touching 150, Agarwal — fighting tiredness — got a message from his captain: “convert it into a double”. While the Karnataka lad isn’t a stranger to such scores, it showed a glimpse of India’s ruthless habit, especially that of their batsmen.

Since September 1 2016, when every team apart from Pakistan have come visiting India, there have been 19 instances of India’s batsmen going on to make scores of 150 and above. Yes, most of these tons have come on what you call ‘true Indian surfaces’ where runs can be had once the batsmen get their eye in. But, one look at the record of opposition batsmen says it’s easier said than done. Kohli & Co. have shown no mercy. 

In the same period, only three visiting batsmen have touched that magical mark of 150 — Steve Smith, Dinesh Chandimal and Dean Elgar. It isn’t that it has happened only at home. If one includes overseas Tests in the same period, Indian batsmen have scored 150+ scores 24 times or above with Kohli alone having nine such scores, followed by Rohit Sharma (4), Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Agarwal (2). Australia (11) and New Zealand (10) are the only teams to have double-digit figures.

While the conditions at home has helped their cause, Agarwal showed the message for batsmen is simple: set one should score as much as possible. When asked who does he seek advise when it comes to occupying the crease for long, his answer more or less summed where it comes from. “You look right or left, you find enough dhurandhar (stalwarts) who have done it. You can speak to any of them,” he said. 

“I think it goes down to understanding that there had been times when I haven’t got runs. So I must respect the game when I’m batting well. There will be times you are going to get good balls, get a tough wicket and get stuck in middle of good spells. (So), when I am building a big score, I have to make sure that I make it big and put the team in driver’s seat or put it in such a position that they cannot lose from there. Knowing that you are batting well, it’s now on you to take the team ahead.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp