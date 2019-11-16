Senior journalist Rajat Sharma resigns as DDCA president, cites 'various pulls and pressures'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma resigned from his post on Saturday, bringing an end to a sixteen-month reign at the top. Sharma was appointed as DDCA president in July 2018.

The senior journalist, in a statement, pointed to “vested interests” within the organisation as the reason behind this decision. “The cricket administration here is full of pulls and pressures all the time. I feel that vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket. It seems that it may not be possible to carry on in DDCA with my principles of integrity, honesty and transparency, which I am not willing to compromise at any cost,” he said.

The 62-year-old has had to face numerous issues during his time as chief - most notably his public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara.

“In my short stint I have made every effort to discharge my obligations in the best interest of the Association with honesty and sincerity. The sole agenda was welfare of the Association and transparency in each and every aspect. In my endeavour though I faced many road blocks, opposition and oppressions, just to keep me from discharging my duties in fair and transparent manner,” he further added.

Hours later, CEO Ravi Chopra as well as the two-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sunil Valson and Yashpal Sharma also put in their papers. The state team is currently taking part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and with the Ranji Trophy coming up, it will be interesting to see what happens to the Atul Wasan-led selection committee as well as the coaching staff that includes head coach KP Bhaskar.

Tihara, who has been suspended for some time now, is expected to see his suspension revoked. He can now become DDCA’s representative at the December 1 BCCI AGM in Mumbai. The DDCA now has to call for a general body meeting to elect a new president.