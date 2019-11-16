Tough lessons taught to Bangladesh and coach Russell Domingo

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

INDORE: You felt sorry for South Africa last month. Bangladesh too arrived, knowing that they don’t stand a chance against this Indian team. After two days, they have further learned that there remains a huge gulf between them and the top teams even 19 years after their first Test.

Given that some of the strongest Australia and England sides of recent times have struggled on Indian soil, Bangladesh were always going to find it difficult in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. It’s a side still finding its feet in the longest format. They even lost a Test at home to Afghanistan in September.

Like South Africa, they arrived in India to start their World Test Championship campaign, which once again raises questions about the points system. South Africa and Bangladesh would have ideally liked to host India not just because of the monetary benefits, but also to get some home advantage. India have just one more home series as part of the WTC, against England in 2021. They are set to get full points barring weather interventions in Kolkata next week, consolidating their top position on the table.

If Faf du Plessis was struggling to come to terms with angles on the field, spare a thought for Mominul Haque, captaining his first ever Test. While he has some quality spinners who can trouble opponents at home, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam hardly made Indians sweat. The finger spinners bowled tight in the morning but once the Indians started punishing bad balls, Haque only had pacers Abu Jayed and Ebadat Hossain to fall back on.

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo is still new in the job. While much of their focus is on limited-overs, he knows it is time to set things right in Test cricket. “Bangladesh’s Test record isn’t good. They have 13 wins in 115 matches. It has been happening for a long time. If we want to become a serious Test team, we need to make structural changes to ensure performance at home and away. I need to sit with the selectors to plan the way forward.

I need to identify players who can take the team forward. If it means we need new faces and struggle for a period, I don’t think it will be different from what is happening now,” he said.

Domingo isn’t new rebuilding sides. In South Africa, he had made a name for himself with domestic side Warriors. Early in his tenure, Domingo had left out under-performing players. Whether he gets to do such radical things in a country where emotion runs high remains to be seen, but Domingo is at least getting to know what Bangladesh needs.

“It is a challenge I need to come to terms with. How the guys approach Tests, how they train. Some players are hungry when they play T20, some are hungry when they play Tests. I am starting to get an understanding,” he said.