Home Sport Cricket

Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah can form lethal partnership for Mumbai Indians: Mahela Jayawardene

Jayawardene said that MI's primary objective in looking for a pacer was to replace Jason Behrendorff, whose back surgery in October could keep him out for a lengthy period.

Published: 16th November 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Mahela Jayawardene | PTI

Mahela Jayawardene | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene said that the franchise was very happy with the way the transfer window Awent for them this year ahead of the auctions for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He was especially excited about the fact that New Zealand pacer Trent Boult will be teaming up with Jasprit Bumrah this season.

Jayawardene said that MI's primary objective in looking for a pacer was to replace Jason Behrendorff, whose back surgery in October could keep him out for a lengthy period.

"The biggest concern we had was with Jason Behrendorff having the operation," said Jayawardene. "We needed to replace him, he was fantastic for us last year and when the opportunity came with Delhi releasing Trent Boult, we felt he is a world class bowler, very lethal in our conditions and especially to partner Bumrah -- that will be a lethal partnership."

Mumbai Indians had to let go of spinner Mayank Markande. "Obviously we let go of Mayank (Markande) because we felt that he could get some game time in Delhi. And then there was the opportunity of getting Sherfane Rutherford who we fee is an exciting talent for us," he said.

"Dhawal Kulkarni as well and experienced bowler we needed in the squad. He is a local Mumbai boy so we had no hesitation in signing him up. So we have strengthened a few areas that were important for us and now looking forward to the auction."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Trent Boult Jasprit Bumrah
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp