Home Sport Cricket

Irresistibly attractive

Another comprehensive victory indicative of India’s steady progress on road to becoming dominant force overseas.

Published: 17th November 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

INDORE: Who is going to stop this Indian juggernaut?

There isn’t a definite answer to this question as of now, given how Virat Kohli & Co have emerged as a dominant force that rolls over teams with ruthlessness that increasing frequency. Their latest win — an innings-and-130-run one over Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium — is their sixth in a row. It’s their third innings victory on the trot, one that has opened up a 240-point lead over New Zealand — their next opponent in February after this series — on the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Like all of India’s five previous wins in the WTC cycle, the one on Saturday was scripted again by their pacers. They continued their demolition job as Bangladesh failed to survive a full day’s play for the second successive time in this Test.

While the current crop of speedsters has already made many headlines and achieved many a first so far, there was room for another to be added here. After India declared at their overnight total of 493/6, the hosts didn’t use a spinner in the morning session of a Test for the first time since 2001. Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami sent down 23 overs, scalping four wickets in the first session. While Mushfiqur Rahim’s lone battle delayed the inevitable, it was always going to be a matter of time against this attack. 

Apart from four dropped catches across both innings, India hardly took their foot off the pedal. They were clinical in both batting and bowling; a clear sign of them not taking anything for granted, considering their two tough assignments next year (they go to Australia at the end of 2020).

While this side definitely needs to replicate this sort of consistency overseas, they seem aware of the work that needs to be put in. “At present we’re the No 1 team,” remarked bowling coach Bharathi Arun. “Getting there is difficult. Staying there is even more. I think to do that over three years, you need to stay constantly hungry.” 

For the last couple of years, India have been constantly talking about building a culture of being world-beaters. While series defeats in South Africa and England were major dents, they seem to have learned their lessons. They don’t chop and change often now, unless conditions demand so. They seldom crib about conditions themselves. Their bowlers have been told to take 20 wickets, pitch no bar.

“The roadmap is to keep growing and getting better,” observed batting coach Vikram Rathour. “That’s what we’ve been pushing everybody to be. That culture is already there. Rather, the players push us. Somebody like Mayank (Agarwal), after scoring so many runs, still comes and asks about what he can do better. That’s a great character to have. Everyone in the team is like that.”

While brushing aside New Zealand, England and Australia at home during the 2016-17 season, India had built a side for winning overseas. But for reasons best known to the management, that hard work was undone by changes galore.

Now, with the WTC in full swing, India have carefully started to mould another side that can eye the trophy. After West Indies and South Africa, there’s expectation of another clean sweep next week. A new culture is being put in place. The onus is on them to protect it when they leave India’s shores next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp