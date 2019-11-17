Irresistibly attractive

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

INDORE: Who is going to stop this Indian juggernaut?

There isn’t a definite answer to this question as of now, given how Virat Kohli & Co have emerged as a dominant force that rolls over teams with ruthlessness that increasing frequency. Their latest win — an innings-and-130-run one over Bangladesh at Holkar Stadium — is their sixth in a row. It’s their third innings victory on the trot, one that has opened up a 240-point lead over New Zealand — their next opponent in February after this series — on the World Test Championship (WTC) table.

Like all of India’s five previous wins in the WTC cycle, the one on Saturday was scripted again by their pacers. They continued their demolition job as Bangladesh failed to survive a full day’s play for the second successive time in this Test.

While the current crop of speedsters has already made many headlines and achieved many a first so far, there was room for another to be added here. After India declared at their overnight total of 493/6, the hosts didn’t use a spinner in the morning session of a Test for the first time since 2001. Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami sent down 23 overs, scalping four wickets in the first session. While Mushfiqur Rahim’s lone battle delayed the inevitable, it was always going to be a matter of time against this attack.

Apart from four dropped catches across both innings, India hardly took their foot off the pedal. They were clinical in both batting and bowling; a clear sign of them not taking anything for granted, considering their two tough assignments next year (they go to Australia at the end of 2020).

While this side definitely needs to replicate this sort of consistency overseas, they seem aware of the work that needs to be put in. “At present we’re the No 1 team,” remarked bowling coach Bharathi Arun. “Getting there is difficult. Staying there is even more. I think to do that over three years, you need to stay constantly hungry.”

For the last couple of years, India have been constantly talking about building a culture of being world-beaters. While series defeats in South Africa and England were major dents, they seem to have learned their lessons. They don’t chop and change often now, unless conditions demand so. They seldom crib about conditions themselves. Their bowlers have been told to take 20 wickets, pitch no bar.

“The roadmap is to keep growing and getting better,” observed batting coach Vikram Rathour. “That’s what we’ve been pushing everybody to be. That culture is already there. Rather, the players push us. Somebody like Mayank (Agarwal), after scoring so many runs, still comes and asks about what he can do better. That’s a great character to have. Everyone in the team is like that.”

While brushing aside New Zealand, England and Australia at home during the 2016-17 season, India had built a side for winning overseas. But for reasons best known to the management, that hard work was undone by changes galore.

Now, with the WTC in full swing, India have carefully started to mould another side that can eye the trophy. After West Indies and South Africa, there’s expectation of another clean sweep next week. A new culture is being put in place. The onus is on them to protect it when they leave India’s shores next year.