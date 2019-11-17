Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami breaks into top 10, attains career-best Test ranking

Australia's Pat Cummins still holds the first spot in the rankings and Jasprit Bumrah too remained on his fourth spot.

Virat Kohli with Mohammed Shami (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DUBAI: India pacer Mohammed Shami on Sunday attained his career-best standing in the ICC Test bowling rankings after breaking into the top ten.

Shami took seven wickets in both the innings combined during India's massive win over Bangladesh in the first Test. Owing to his scintillating performance, Shami climbed eight spots to sit on the seventh position in the latest rankings.

Mayank Agarwal also contributed a lot in the match with his knock of 243 runs in the match. His double ton did not go in vain as the batsman achieved his career-best 11th rank in the rankings, jumping seven spots.

Australia's Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli still hold the first and second position in the ICC Test batting rankings, respectively.

From the Bangladesh side, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das improved their rankings and now claim the 30th and 86th positions respectively. On the other hand, bowler Abu Jayed jumped 18 slots to take the 62nd position.

