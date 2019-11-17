Home Sport Cricket

India, Bangladesh to train in Indore under lights for maiden day-night Test

The first will be optional and it starts at 4pm on Sunday. On Monday, we’ll have a full-fledged practice session.

INDORE : INDIA and Bangladesh will stay in Indore for the next two days and have training sessions with pink balls under lights ahead of their maiden day-night Test at Eden Gardens from November 22. The teams have decided to stay back and utilise the time they have got because of an early finish to the opening Test.

“We will specifically train during the twilight because we still don’t know what the ball will do during that particular phase,” a source close to Indian team management was quoted as saying. 
Players, who have played the Duleep Trophy day-night matches, including Cheteshwar Pujara, have said that sighting the pink ball at twilight is a challenge as the crimson colour of the sky and the pink colour of the ball makes it look more like orange.

“We’ll have a couple of practice sessions in the next two days. The first will be optional and it starts at 4pm on Sunday. On Monday, we’ll have a full-fledged practice session. We’ll practise with pink balls and the sessions have been scheduled in such a way so that we can train in twilight,” said Rabeed Imam, senior media manager of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

