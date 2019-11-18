Home Sport Cricket

Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal rise to career-best Test rankings after Indore show

Shami's bowling figures of 3 for 27 and 4 for 31 lifted him eight places to seventh position.

Published: 18th November 2019 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Mayank Agarwal (L) and Mohammed Shami. | (File | AP)

Mayank Agarwal (L) and Mohammed Shami. | (File | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Speedster Mohammed Shami and opener Mayank Agarwal on Sunday achieved their career-best positions in the latest ICC Test Rankings after contributing in India's innings and 130-run victory over Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

Shami's bowling figures of 3 for 27 and 4 for 31 lifted him eight places to seventh position.

His 790 rating points are the third-best for an India pace bowler with only Kapil Dev (877) and Jasprit Bumrah (832) having recorded more points.

Double centurion Agarwal, meanwhile, climbed to the 11th spot after his player-of-the-match effort of 243 in India's only innings.

The 28-year-old has reached 691 rating points after scoring 858 runs in his first eight Tests.

Only seven batsmen have scored more runs than Agarwal in their first eight Tests -- Don Bradman (1210), Everton Weekes (968), Sunil Gavaskar (938), Mark Taylor (906), George Headley (904), Frank Worrell (890) and Herbert Sutcliffe (872).

In other significant movements for India, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja jumped four slots to reach joint-35th position among batsmen while pacers Ishant Sharma (20th) and Umesh Yadav (22nd) have moved up one place each.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is in the top 10 bowlers list while moving back to the fourth position among all-rounders.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim's knocks of 43 and 64 have helped him gain five places and reach 30th position while Liton Das has moved up from 92nd to 86th position.

Among bowlers, fast bowler Abu Jayed, who took four wickets in Indore, has advanced 18 slots to take 62nd position after only six Tests.

Meanwhile, India strengthened their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings by reaching 300 points.

They are yet to concede a point, having gained a full 120 points each in their three-Test home series against South Africa and two-Test series in the West Indies.

Each Test of the ongoing two-match series against Bangladesh is worth 60 points since the 120 points up for grab in a series are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series.

The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are on 60 points each after drawing their two-match series 1-1 while England and Australia are on 56 each after their five-match Ashes series ended 2-2.

The West Indies and South Africa failed to get any points in their opening series.

Pakistan will play their first WTC series against Australia starting later this week.

The first match of the two-Test series starts in Brisbane on Thursday while the second Test, a day-night fixture, will be played in Adelaide from November 29.

The top two teams at the end of the league will play the final in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayank Agarwal Mohammed Shami ICC Test Rankings
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp