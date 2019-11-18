Ravichandran Ashwin does a Sanath Jayasuriya​ during practice

By IANS

KOLKATA: India's first ever pink ball Test is inching closer and the players are trying everything to ensure that they adapt as much as possible to the new conditions that come with the change in the colour of the ball.

Having a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, the Indian camp will be comfortable as they won the first Test in under three days. Even the challenge of facing the pink ball for the first time ever doesn't seem like something that can stop them from continuing their winning streak at home. This means that the players are also having some fun in training at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

An example of that was when ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was spotted trying out former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya's action during nets session under lights on Sunday.

Ashwin maybe a right arm bowler as opposed to Jayasuriya but the latter's unique bowling action was something that Ashwin was trying out to the amusement of those around him including bowling coach Bharat Arun, and even himself. He even dropped the ball in the middle of the run up and burst into laughter.

The day-night match between India and Bangladesh will be played at the Eden Gardens from November 22 to 26.