Home Sport Cricket

Releasing Chris Lynn bad call by Kolkata Knight Riders: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj also said that he is happy playing leagues outside India and has not yet decided whether he wants to get into coaching IPL teams.

Published: 18th November 2019 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. (File | PTI)

By IANS

ABU DHABI: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh said on Monday that Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to release Australian opening batsman Chris Lynn was a "bad call" and joked that he might drop the Indian Premier League (IPL) team's co-owner Shah Rukh Khan a message on that.

Lynn smashed 91 off 30 balls playing for the Maratha Arabians in the Abu Dhabi T10 league, shattering the record for the highest individual score in T10 cricket previously held by England's Alex Hales (87 off 32 balls).

"Chris (Lynn) was outstanding today, unbelievable hits," Yuvraj, who also plays for the Maratha Arabians, told reporters after the game.

ALSO READ | Chris Lynn shatters Alex Hales' record of highest individual T10 score

"He is someone I have seen in the IPL. He has given some great starts to KKR. I really don't understand why they have not retained him. I think it is a bad call, must send SRK a message on that. Chris was just outstanding today," he added.

Yuvraj also said that he is happy playing leagues outside India and has not yet decided whether he wants to get into coaching IPL teams.

"There are a lot of leagues coming up in the next two to three years, so I am looking forward to playing a few of them. It's good for me that I play for about two or three months, instead of playing the whole year. I am enjoying that for the next few years and then hopefully can get into coaching after practicing that side by side," he said.

The 37-year-old, who announced his retirement from international cricket before the 2019 World Cup, said that he trains hard to remain fit.

"I had a back spasm today so I can't really fight my body too much. I think mentally I am still young, but the body says take it easy, so hopefully I'll be fit for the next game," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuvraj Singh Kolkata Knight Riders Chris Lynn Abu Dhabi T10 league
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp