Sourav Ganguly's energy egged me on while designing D/N Test mascots: Aniket Dhar

A giant pink balloon has been positioned near the stadium which will be there till the end of the match.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: It was Sourav Ganguly's 'infectious' energy that encouraged a young city designer to bring out his best to the table and get the nod for India's first-ever Day/Night Test's official mascots 'Pinku-Tinku' at one go. With three days to go for the Test match and CAB unveiling the much-awaited event's official mascots, there is palpable excitement in the air as the city gears up to witness history.

It was the same for Aniket Dhar, a South Kolkata based graphic designer until last week when a freelance offer to work on pink ball Test mascots came his way.

"I got a call from my friend with whom I work on a assignment basis. He told me to work on mascots keeping in mind the pink ball Test," Aniket told IANS on Monday.

"The brief was to make it unique so that it catches everybody's eyes and of course, pink being the theme," he said.

Aniket worked all night as he had not done something with mascots of this magnitude before, but the 32-year old said it was 'Dada's' energy that egged him on to carve out a design that was approved at first sight.

"I am an avid cricket follower. I know Dada was the man behind making pink ball Test possible and when my friend told me about this project, he said 'Dada will personally approve it. He is very passionate about it so do it well'. He is is a busy man and if he can take out time to see my work, I need to put my best foot forward. I gave my best, and thankfully everything fell in place at the first go," said Aniket who has more than five years of experience as a senior 3D artist.

The mascots, Pinku and Tinku, will be seen during the Test and in its build up to make the historic event a big hit with the kids. Ganguly was seen posing with a match ticket and the mascots on Sunday.BCCI President Ganguly has been the man behind India gearing up to play its first pink ball Test, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens from November 22-26.

Since taking over the reins of Indian cricket, the former India captain has made playing a Day/Night Test his top priority and in less than a week convinced Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Indian team management to take to playing in white flannels under lights.

Since the official announcement, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has dished out gala plans to make the event memorable and Ganguly, a former CAB president, has also been instrumental in making it special with repeated visits to the Eden.

A giant pink balloon has also been positioned near the stadium which will be there till the end of the match.

The Sahid Minar and some Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) parks will be illuminated with pink lights, while the Tata Steel building will have 3D Mapping from November 20.

The clubs on Maidan are also not far behind. The Measurers' Club turns pink at night and others are set to follow suit.

A launch with similar illumination is plying on the Hooghly River every evening from November 16. It will keep moving between Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu till the match day.

A dozen billboards across the city, six LED boards and branded buses will also be seen from Monday onwards to further increase awareness about the Test.

