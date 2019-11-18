With progress ensured in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu boys in for IPL windfall

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the IPL auctions just around the corner, many Tamil Nadu players in action in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy may fancy their chance of a contract or getting a price bump when the paddles start going up.

They have been in terrific form, and sealed qualification from Group B after a 113-run win over Vidarbha at Sports Hub on Sunday. After coming agonisingly close to winning Vijay Hazare Trophy (lost in the final), this trophy could be a good salve for them.

“We never think about what is going to happen,” Vijay Shankar, who took three wickets, said. “All we were thinking about is what we can do best. Whatever we have practised so far, we planned on trying that out. Everyone stuck to that.”

Tamil Nadu’s bowlers have been on point, restricting opponents to below 100 in their last three matches. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore will perhaps be top on that list.

The 23-year-old has hit a purple patch, taking 12 wickets at an economy of 3.86. M Shahrukh Khan has kept digging Tamil Nadu out of trouble in the middle-order, and Baba Aparajith has been racking up runs at the top.

“T20 is all about picking wickets and the bowlers are delivering. We have performed well in all three departments. It is very important for us to get better” said Shankar.

Things were looking up for Vidarbha (they won their first four matches), before this loss saw them end up third. Rajasthan were the ones who advanced at their expense.

“We are two-time Ranji Trophy champions and our players have been performing exceptionally,” said the team’s selection committee chairman Suhas Phadkar. “But it is a peculiar thing (form in domestic T20s), and needs to be addressed. The team is doing well in the longer format. But in the shorter formats, we are not able to produce the goods.”

Darshan Nalkande is the leading wicket-taker so far with 16 wickets. He has been with Kings XI Punjab but never got a chance to bowl. Then there is the ambidextrous Akshay Karnevar.

“Karnevar is a good all-rounder. They are all good players and have quality. But now that we’ve exited the tournament, I don’t know if they’ll get a look-in,” said Phadkar.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 168/8 in 20 ovs (Karthik 58; Thakur 3/23) bt Vidarbha 55 in 14.5 ovs (Shankar 3/12, Sai Kishore 3/9).