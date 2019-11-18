Home Sport Cricket

With progress ensured in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu boys in for IPL windfall

Darshan Nalkande is the leading wicket taker so far with 16 wickets. He has been with Kings XI Punjab, but never got a chance to bowl.

Published: 18th November 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

R Sai Kishore has taken 12 wickets so far

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the IPL auctions just around the corner, many Tamil Nadu players in action in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy may fancy their chance of a contract or getting a price bump when the paddles start going up. 

They have been in terrific form, and sealed qualification from Group B after a 113-run win over Vidarbha at Sports Hub on Sunday. After coming agonisingly close to winning Vijay Hazare Trophy (lost in the final), this trophy could be a good salve for them.

“We never think about what is going to happen,” Vijay Shankar, who took three wickets, said. “All we were thinking about is what we can do best. Whatever we have practised so far, we planned on trying that out. Everyone stuck to that.”

Tamil Nadu’s bowlers have been on point, restricting opponents to below 100 in their last three matches. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore will perhaps be top on that list.

The 23-year-old has hit a purple patch, taking 12 wickets at an economy of 3.86. M Shahrukh Khan has kept digging Tamil Nadu out of trouble in the middle-order, and Baba Aparajith has been racking up runs at the top.   

“T20 is all about picking wickets and the bowlers are delivering. We have performed well in all three departments. It is very important for us to get better” said Shankar.

Things were looking up for Vidarbha (they won their first four matches), before this loss saw them end up third. Rajasthan were the ones who advanced at their expense.  

“We are two-time Ranji Trophy champions and our players have been performing exceptionally,” said the team’s selection committee chairman Suhas Phadkar. “But it is a peculiar thing (form in domestic T20s), and needs to be addressed. The team is doing well in the longer format. But in the shorter formats, we are not able to produce the goods.”

Darshan Nalkande is the leading wicket-taker so far with 16 wickets. He has been with Kings XI Punjab but never got a chance to bowl. Then there is the ambidextrous Akshay Karnevar.

“Karnevar is a good all-rounder. They are all good players and have quality. But now that we’ve exited the tournament, I don’t know if they’ll get a look-in,” said Phadkar.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 168/8 in 20 ovs (Karthik 58; Thakur 3/23) bt Vidarbha 55 in 14.5 ovs (Shankar 3/12, Sai Kishore 3/9).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp