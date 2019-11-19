Home Sport Cricket

As an all-rounder, I look up to Ben Stokes: Sam Curran

Curran also lauded pacer Jofra Archer and said it would be 'exciting' to feature in the same team as him.

Published: 19th November 2019 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

England's Sam Curran (File Photo | AP)

England's Sam Curran (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Ahead of the two-match Test series against New Zealand, England pacer Sam Curran has said that he looks up to teammate Ben Stokes and the way he manages to contribute with both the bat and the ball in his hand.

"As an all-rounder, I look up to someone like Stokesy (Ben Stokes) and the way he contributes with the bat up the order and he takes wickets when he bowls and that is what I aspire to do. As long as I am helping to win games for the team then I am happy," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Curran as saying.

Curran also lauded pacer Jofra Archer and said it would be 'exciting' to feature in the same team as him.

"He is an amazing bowler and one you want on your side. I am sure he is going to be raring to go and it will be exciting to be playing on the same team as him. I do not think our batters would want to be facing him. Hopefully, he can ruffle a few feathers," Curran said.

The 21-year-old has played 11 Tests for England so far and he has managed to score 541 runs.

He has also scalped 21 wickets in the longest format of the game. Curran was a part of the Ashes squad, but experienced Chris Woakes got a nod ahead of him.

"There was frustration, but the team was in a good place going into the Ashes. I was in all the squads, so that was a confidence booster. At the same time you'd love to be playing, and as the series went on you're itching to get out on the field," Curran said.

England will take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, slated to begin from November 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand Sam Curran Ben Stokes
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp