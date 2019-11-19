Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh bans Shahadat Hossain for five years for assaulting teammate

The temperamental Shahadat was reported by umpires after he was seen to slap and kick a teammate during a National Cricket League match on Sunday.

File Photo of Bangladeshi cricketer Shahadat Hossain | AFP

By AFP

LONDON: Bangladesh's Shahadat Hossain on Tuesday was banned for five years, with two years suspension, for assaulting his teammate.

The incident took place during a National Cricket League (NCL) game when he physically assaulted Arafat Sunny Jr on the field. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) handed a fine of BDT 100,000 (USD 1200 approx.) to Hossain.

NCL's technical committee made the decision and Hossain can appeal against the penalty by November 26.

"We have banned Shahadat Hossain for five years with two years of suspended sentence. He can appeal by November 26. He has been reported with a Level 4 offence, based upon which the technical committee took the decision," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector who is part of the NCL's committee, as saying.

"What he did was very unfortunate. These incidents keep happening. BCB has a zero-tolerance policy for these things. No player will be spared. We have considered his previous history before taking this decision. It should serve as an example for all cricketers," he added.

The 33-year-old has represented Bangladesh in 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and six T20Is. Hossain has not played for Bangladesh since 2015 when the team played a Test match against Pakistan.

Shahadat Hossain National Cricket League
