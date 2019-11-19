Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh pacers are practicing by dipping ball in water: Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy said his team is looking to get as much practice as possible with the pink ball.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pink ball Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Insta)

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Insta)

By PTI

INDORE: Bangladesh pacers are practicing by dipping the ball in water to adapt to the dew conditions as part of their preparation for the day-night Test against India, spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said on Monday.

Gearing up for their maiden Pink ball Test in Kolkata, both the Bangladesh and Indian team have been practising in the twilight zone and under lights at the Holkar Stadium, trying to simulate conditions that they are likely to encounter at the Eden Gardens.

The entire Bangladesh team spent approximately three hours at the center wickets on Monday with head coach Russell Domingo giving catching drills to the players in the slip cordon and wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Mehidy said his team is looking to get as much practice as possible with the pink ball.

"The pace bowlers will continue to bowl by dipping the ball on water in the coming days," Mehidy told reporters.

"I think we can adapt in the coming days. Maybe it will skid a little more when it is wet. Spinners can get to skid the ball. There's also likely to be bounce and turn." Mehidy also had a long batting stint in one of the three nets.

"I batted against the pink ball. It was moving and goes off rapidly after pitching. It goes off the bat quite quickly too. I think it swings more, and you can cut the ball too," he said.

"We are still new to the pink ball. We haven't got a lot of time with it but we are trying to cover as much as possible. There'll be an initial struggle, but it will only get better as we go along.

But it will be important to play for long, particularly after a batsman has adjusted to it." Mehidy said sighting the seam would be a challenge.

"There's not a lot of problem seeing it while catching and fielding too, but we have to be careful during the match The seam can be sighted at times, but there are occasions when you can't see it," he said.

India had beaten Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs inside three days in the opening Test here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
day-night Test Mehidy Hasan Miraz Pink ball Test Mehidy Hasan
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp