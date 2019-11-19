Jonty Rhodes to train youngsters on Boostcamp

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Boost, one of GSKs leading brands in the Health Food Drinks category, has collaborated with renowned international player Jonty Rhodes to train sports enthusiasts on its online platform Boostcamp. Through this platform, sports enthusiasts are trained by their cricketing heroes about various facets of sports.

Rhodes, regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the history of cricket, will be sharing his experience through specially curated training videos on fielding, an integral feature of modern-day cricket. The videos that will be rolled out on the online platform, will include modules on catching, fielding inside and outside the circle, and running out.

"I am pleased to be part of such an initiate and a brand that has been inspiring young sports enthusiasts to play a bigger game for decades," said Rhodes. "Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India and I have had the opportunity to be closely associated with the country and its love for cricket. This will not only motivate the young players but also help them master the various aspects of sports. This is a great step to empower young sports enthusiasts to become champions at sports."

Boostcamp was launched with the purpose of inspiring young sports enthusiasts to play a bigger game and enable them to take on bigger and tougher opponents. With this one-of-a-kind initiative, young talent are given tips and told tricks by Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer on how to improve skills, build stamina, handle tough situations and take the right nutrition.