Home Sport Cricket

Eden Gardens snippets: Hyderabadi duo catch the eye on honours board

It’s been a few years since an honours board has come up for players who have scored centuries and taken five-wicket hauls at Eden. These are long lists with illustrious names from different eras.

Published: 20th November 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Eden gardens, D/N test

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

Travelling Bangladesh fan

If India has Sudhir Gautam, Bangladesh has Noor Baksh. Like the India fan who travels everywhere and waves a giant Tricolour while blowing a conch shell, Baksh has been travelling with his team throughout this series. The old man carries an ektara, which is a single string wire instrument used by folk singers in this part of the world. He turned out to be a hit too, as TV channels surrounded him outside the Eden Gardens before the teams arrived for practice on Wednesday.

Honours board toppers

It’s been a few years since the Cricket Association of Bengal has come up with an honours board for players who have scored centuries and taken five-wicket hauls at Eden. Considering that the venue has hosted 41 Tests starting in 1934, these are long lists with illustrious names from different eras. Standing out them among batsmen are Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman. They share the record for most centuries — five each. Harbhajan Singh’s name appears most frequently in the list of bowlers. He has five five-wicket hauls here.

Clamour for tickets

There were long queues at the counters outside Eden Gardens. Nothing was sold there. People had gathered to collect tickets bought online. Despite being a weekday afternoon, they were many and policemen had to be deployed to keep the situation under control. When the first ball is bowled at 1 pm on Friday, most of the 68,000 seats are expected to be occupied. That will surely be the biggest turnout for a Test match in India in quite some time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pink ball Test Eden Gardens
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp