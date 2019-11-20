Eden Gardens snippets: Hyderabadi duo catch the eye on honours board

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Travelling Bangladesh fan

If India has Sudhir Gautam, Bangladesh has Noor Baksh. Like the India fan who travels everywhere and waves a giant Tricolour while blowing a conch shell, Baksh has been travelling with his team throughout this series. The old man carries an ektara, which is a single string wire instrument used by folk singers in this part of the world. He turned out to be a hit too, as TV channels surrounded him outside the Eden Gardens before the teams arrived for practice on Wednesday.

Honours board toppers

It’s been a few years since the Cricket Association of Bengal has come up with an honours board for players who have scored centuries and taken five-wicket hauls at Eden. Considering that the venue has hosted 41 Tests starting in 1934, these are long lists with illustrious names from different eras. Standing out them among batsmen are Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman. They share the record for most centuries — five each. Harbhajan Singh’s name appears most frequently in the list of bowlers. He has five five-wicket hauls here.

Clamour for tickets

There were long queues at the counters outside Eden Gardens. Nothing was sold there. People had gathered to collect tickets bought online. Despite being a weekday afternoon, they were many and policemen had to be deployed to keep the situation under control. When the first ball is bowled at 1 pm on Friday, most of the 68,000 seats are expected to be occupied. That will surely be the biggest turnout for a Test match in India in quite some time.