India vs Bangladesh Day/Night Test: Visitors wary of early sunset

Vettori has not been a part of any Day/Night Test venture but from the experience he feels batting during twilight period will be challenging.

Bangladesh's spin coach Daniel Vettori, second right, and bowler Mahmudullah, right, watch as others practice bowling in the nets ahead of their second cricket Test match against India, in Kolkata.

Bangladesh's spin coach Daniel Vettori, second right, and bowler Mahmudullah, right, watch as others practice bowling in the nets ahead of their second cricket Test match against India, in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bangladesh's spin bowling consultant Daniel Vettori conceded that early sunset in Kolkata could pose a massive challenge for his team's batsmen during the "twilight" hours of the upcoming historic Day/Night Test against India starting on Friday.

While a handful of first team players from India have played pink-ball game in domestic cricket, Bangladesh's only experience with the pink ball was a one-off Day/Night four-day match in 2013 but none of the current team players were part of that fixture.

"I think the pink ball is relatively normal in the day, the challenge will be how much of the Test is played under lights. Obviously, the sun sets quite early here. I think 4:30 pm. That will be the time we will see the pink ball come into play," the former New Zealand captain said.

Vettori has not been a part of any Day/Night Test venture but from the experience he feels batting during twilight period will be challenging.

"My experience is only from watching on TV and it seems to do a little bit more during twilight dusk. So I think that's going to be a big sighting period of the Test match. That'll be the period of the Test the teams will try to do technically a few different things. I think that the final one and a half session would be very interesting." 

With the pink ball expected to help seamers more, Indian captain Virat Kohli is expecting complete his 12th straight home series win with ease.

Vettori however said Bangladesh pacers are equally excited with the team boasting leftarm pacer Mustafizur Rahman who sat out in Indore.

"All fast bowlers are really excited. Coming to grips with the balls, I think the SG pink ball is slightly a bit different. Most guys have limited experience of Kookaburra ones. I think there's a lot of excitement and optimism around.

