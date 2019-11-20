Home Sport Cricket

It is critical that young players learn from Steve Smith, David Warner: Australia captain Tim Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine are gearing up to face Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting from November 21.

Published: 20th November 2019 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Australia captain Tim Paine

Australia captain Tim Paine (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australia captain Tim Paine has said it is critical that their young players learn from Steve Smith and David Warner as much as they can.

"We've enjoyed having them back last winter and certainly Steve has added a hell of a lot of runs, a hell of a lot of know-how and experience and Dave is the same," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Paine as saying.

"I touched on it a lot last summer, it's really critical that our young players spend a lot of time with those guys, learn from them as much as we can and try and emulate the things they've been doing," added Paine.

ALSO READ: There's no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay', says Australia coach Justin Langer on mental health

Paine said Warner has not lost any of his appetites to score runs.

"He hasn't lost any of his appetite to score runs. He's still working as hard as I've ever seen him work. Just watching him in the last few days, he just looks like he is back to his best, the ball is making a different sound off his bat again, he looks like he is in great positions most of the time when he's batting in the nets," he said.

Australia are gearing up to face Pakistan for a two-match Test series, starting from November 21.

ALSO READ: Justin Langer unsure if Steve Smith wants Australia captaincy back

Paine said that ICC World Test Championship added importance to every Test match.

"It just adds to the importance of every Test match, every Test series, so for us to be playing consistent cricket both home and away and in all types of conditions, is something we're certainly striving for," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Steve Smith David Warner Tim Paine Australia cricket
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp