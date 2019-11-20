Sourav Ganguly calls India's first-ever day-night Test a 'big occasion'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday called India's first-ever day-night Test match a 'big occasion'.

India will play a day-night Test match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, starting from November 22. The match will be played with a pink ball.

Ganguly took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets.

"The city never lets down sport .. pink test a big occasion @bcci@cab.. the Sahid minar goes pink," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Ganguly wrote: "The city turns pink on the pink test .. well done @bcci and @cab."

Earlier in the day, Ganguly conducted an inspection of the Eden Gardens' pitch.