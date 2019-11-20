Sourav Ganguly inspects Eden Gardens pitch ahead of India's first-ever day-night Test

By ANI

KOLKATA: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday inspected the Eden Gardens pitch, the venue where Men in Blue will play their first-ever day-night Test match.

The hosts have already won the first Test match against Bangladesh, gaining a 1-0 lead in a two-match Test series.

The day-night Test between India and Bangladesh will be played with a pink ball, starting from November 22.

Before the Test series, India won the three-match T20I series against the visitors by 2-1.