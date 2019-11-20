Home Sport Cricket

There's no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay': Australia coach Justin Langer on mental health

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues.

Published: 20th November 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Australia head coach Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Australia head coach Justin Langer, talking about mental health issues, said that there is no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay'.

"I've learned a lot over however long I've been coaching. I'm dealing with young men all the time, so hopefully I've got a pretty good feel for how guys are going. But it's a complex issue - it's like concussion," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Langer as saying.

ALSO READ: Justin Langer unsure if Steve Smith wants Australia captaincy back

"There's a really clear protocol on concussion now and I'm really hopeful, in a really complex matter of mental health, that we can get to a point where there's really clear protocols and there's no stresses about it, there's no indignity in saying 'I'm not okay'," he added.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has decided to take a short break from cricket to deal with his mental health issues. Cricket Australia on October 31 announced Maxwell's decision.

ALSO READ: After Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson out of Australia duties over mental health issues

Langer said player's wellbeing is much more important to him than another game of cricket.

"And then we work out how guys can return to play, whether it's in the shorter term or in the longer term. I'm sure that's what we're all searching for, to make sure that we get that protocol right. I said it one of our players today, at the end of the day the health of our players and the wellbeing is much more important to me than another game of cricket," Langer said.

Justin Langer mental health Australia cricket
