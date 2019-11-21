You've got nowhere to relax: Ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting warns Pakistan

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting issued a warning to Pakistan team saying that 'you've got nowhere to relax against this team'.

Australia bundled out Pakistan on 240 on day one of the first Test match. Mitchell Starc picked four wickets while Pat Cummins sent three Pakistani batsmen back to the pavilion.

"Babar Azam would be disappointed (with his dismissal), Haris Sohail would be disappointed you'd think with the shot that he played, but a lot of those dismissals quite often in Test cricket are a build-up of great pressure from a very good bowling group," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting as saying.

"You've got nowhere to relax against this team. If you get through Hazlewood and Cummins, then (Mitchell) Starc comes back on. If you get through Starc then (Nathan) Lyon comes on and ties down one end, and that gives the other quicks time to freshen up and come again," he added.

Asad Shafiq was the highest run-getter from the visitor's side, scoring 76 runs.

Australia will start their first innings on day two.