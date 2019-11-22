Home Sport Cricket

Australia vs Pakistan Test: David Warner finds form, Naseem Shah impresses

Warner, who averaged just 9.5 on this year's Ashes tour, triggering calls for him to be dropped, brought up his half-century off 78 balls with four boundaries.

Published: 22nd November 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's Naseem Shah, left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's David Warner, right, before the decision was overturned. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRISBANE: Openers David Warner and Joe Burns dominated the Pakistan attack despite a fiery debut from 16-year-old Naseem Shah to put Australia in a strong position at lunch on the second day in the first cricket Test on Friday.

Australia were 100 for no wickets at the break in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 240 at the Gabba ground in Brisbane.

Warner, who endured a miserable Ashes tour of England earlier this year, was on 52 while Burns was not out 41.

The pair were largely untroubled throughout the session, scoring at just over four runs an over on a morning when the Pakistan bowlers could get neither swing nor spin.

Naseem looked like he belonged on the big stage with a bristling first spell in Test cricket.

But while he regularly reached speeds of over 145 kilometres (90 miles) per hour, the lack of movement meant Warner and Burns were able to play him with relative ease, although he smashed Burns on the elbow two balls before the lunch break.

Warner, who averaged just 9.5 on this year's Ashes tour, triggering calls for him to be dropped, brought up his half-century off 78 balls with four boundaries.

After a cautious start, he looked more and more comfortable as the session wore on, using his feet well and playing with his customary aggression.

He was well supported by Burns, who was brought back into the Australian team after missing the Ashes tour. 

Burns hit six boundaries in front of his home crowd at the Gabba to reward the selectors' faith. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Australia Vs Pakistan Naseem Shah Joe Burns
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp