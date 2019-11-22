Home Sport Cricket

Shami back in squad for West Indies series

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the other comeback man in the 15-member squads.

Published: 22nd November 2019 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shami

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami (File Photo | PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Virat Kohli has returned to the T20I squad for the series against the West Indies after opting out of the three matches in this format against Bangladesh. India will face the Caribbeans in three T20Is and as many ODIs next month. Kohli will take over as captain from Rohit Sharma. The big news in the T20I squad is the comeback of Mohammed Shami. One of India’s top performers in Tests and ODIs, the fast bowler played the last of his seven T20Is in 2017.

Form and fitness, he has turned things around on many fronts to emerge as Kohli’s chief destroyer in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. His return means the selectors are looking at him as an option before zeroing in on the probables for the 2020 World T20.

READ HERE | Fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar back; Kuldeep, Shami included in T20s

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the other comeback man in the 15-member squads. The medium- pacer was not part of the sides that played against South Africa and Bangladesh. Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur have been dropped. Krunal Pandya, Sanju Samson and Rahul Chahar are the other players omitted from the last squad. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are also back. The first T20I will be played on December 6.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Risbhabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Indian T20 team India vs West Indies Mohammed Shami Bhuvneshwar Kumar Indian bowlers
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp