TNCA signs new lease for Chepauk stadium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will get possession of the MA Chidambaram Stadium as it has entered into a new lease agreement with the state government, association sources said on Thursday.

The lease was for a period of 21 years and this would start the process of getting the three closed stands at the stadium opened. The lease agreement was handed over to TNCA on Thursday, the sources said. The earlier lease had expired in 2015. The TNCA would approach the Madras High Court and efforts would be made to get the stands operational for the coming India-West Indies ODI to be played here on December 15.

Ground inauguration today

THE Coimbatore District Cricket Association, which will host the Tamil Nadu Premier League next year, has readied its ground at the Ramakrishna College of Art and Science. The ground will be inaugurated by SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and implementation of Special Programme, Government of Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

Aasim blanks Mohan

Syed Aasim of Snook City blanked Rajmohan of Cues & You 3-0 in the second round of the senior snooker event of the Tamil Nadu billiards and snooker state ranking championship.

Results: Rd 2: Aasim (Snook City) bt Raj Mohan (Cues & You) 3-0; Abdul Khader (Smart Shooters) bt Kunal (Presidency Club) 3-0; Sharath (QBG) bt George Selvakumar (TNSC) 3-2; Kamal Kannan (Cue Zone) bt Lokesh (SVS) 3-0; Uday Kumar (TNBSA) bt Srinath (Cue Zone) 3-1; Swaminathan (TNBSA) bt Muralidharan (QBG) 3-0; Vinay Kothari (SVS) bt Srivatsan (TNBSA) 3-0; Shoaib Ur Rehman(Q Ball City) bt Vikram (Snook City) 3-0.

South Zone win

South Zone thrashed West Zone 6-0 in the 37 all-India Ordinance Factories inter-zonal hockey tournament.

RBI victorious

RBI defeated Friends Hockey Club 3-1 in the A division league of the Chennai Hockey Association on Thursday.

Results: Madras National Sports Club 3 bt Air India 2; RBI 3 bt Friends Hockey Club 1.

Vibhat, Sriram shine

SY Vibhat’s 35 not out and 3/2 helped Ramachandra Public School beat St Johns Public School by 41 runs in the Young Talents Grand Sports Trophy U-16 inter-school tournament. Brief scores: Ramachandra Public School 115/7 in 22 ovs (Vibhat 35 n.o; Affan 2/14, Shayaan 2/24) bt St Johns Public School 77/7 in 22 ovs (Vibhat 3/2). St Johns Public School 51 in 23.1 ovs (Sriram 3/4, Sai Kanna 2/2, Raj 2/3) lost to Dav School Velachery 53/2 in 17.5 ovs (Nithish 31 n.o).