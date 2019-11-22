Home Sport Cricket

TNCA signs new lease for Chepauk stadium

The lease was for a period of 21 years and this would start the process of getting the three closed stands at the stadium opened.

File Image of Chennai's Chepauk Stadium

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will get possession of the MA Chidambaram Stadium as it has entered into a new lease agreement with the state government, association sources said on Thursday. 

The lease was for a period of 21 years and this would start the process of getting the three closed stands at the stadium opened. The lease agreement was handed over to TNCA on Thursday, the sources said. The earlier lease had expired in 2015. The TNCA would approach the Madras High Court and efforts would be made to get the stands operational for the coming India-West Indies ODI to be played here on December 15.

