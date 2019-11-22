Home Sport Cricket

What we saw at Eden is a step forward for Test cricket: Sourav Ganguly

The iconic stadium was packed to the rafters for the second Test between India and Bangladesh.

Published: 22nd November 2019 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the historic pink-ball day/night cricket Test match. (Photo | PTI)

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during the historic pink-ball day/night cricket Test match. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday thanked the fans at Eden Gardens in a felicitation ceremony that was held at the end of the first day's play in the first ever day-night Test involving India.

The iconic stadium was packed to the rafters for the second Test between India and Bangladesh and a number of famous personalities ranging from former cricketers, athletes from other sports and politicians were present on the occasion.

"What we saw today at Eden Gardens is a huge step forward for Test cricket," Ganguly said in his speech.

"It's you -- all the people in this stadium -- who make cricket such a popular game. We at the BCCI and the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) thank you whole-heartedly for turning out in huge numbers for the first ever pink ball Test match in Kolkata.

"Hopefully we will continue to see all of you turning up in Test matches, not just in Kolkata but throughout the country," he said.

Among those present on the dias with Ganguly were his former India teammate Sachin Tendulkar, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and several dignitaries from the BCCI and the CAB.

Athletes from sports other than cricket present on the occasion included tennis star Sania Mirza, reigning badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu, boxing great M.C. Mary Kom, all of whom were felicitated after Ganguly made his speech.

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir, who is part of Star Sports' commentary team, said, "Today the respect for BCCI increases a lot because you are supporting and inspiring athletes from other sports by felicitating them."

Apart from Gambhir, Tendulkar and Ganguly himself, former captain and National Cricket Academy chief Rahul Dravid was also present on the occasion along with Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, Harbhajan Singh and V.V.S. Laxman, who are all doing commentary for the match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp