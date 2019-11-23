Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina checks on Liton Das, Nayeem Hasan after head injuries

Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam were named concussion substitutes for Liton and Nayeem respectively after both batsmen picked up knocks on the helmet by Mohammed Shami deliveries.

Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan, third left, stands as physiotherapists of India and Bangladesh look into the helmet after he was injured by a delivery by India's Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan, the two concussed Bangladesh players, caught the eye of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she personally spoke to the players to know about their condition.

Liton went for a CT scan at a city hospital while Nayeem also had his MRI done. Hasina, who was present at the Eden for the historic Test and rang the Eden bell along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, called Liton and Nayeem to her lower tier hospitality box to ask about their condition, sources told IANS.

Liton was looking good on 15 when a quick Shami delivery thudded on to his helmet. He took off his helmet immediately and took a look as Shami walked up to apologise.

The physiotherapist rushed in as per the latest concussion protocols. Liton continued for some time but after umpires Joel Wilson and Marais Erasmus had a look just before tea, he was seen walking off and later retired hurt.

Liton scored a brisk 24 to show some fight after all Bangladesh batsmen succumbed to the might of the Indian pace battery.

Nayeem, playing his first match of the two-match series, scored 19 and was hit on the helmet just after tea.

