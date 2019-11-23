Home Sport Cricket

Late swing of pink ball makes batting under lights difficult: Ajinkya Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared his views on the issue and felt it is challenging for the batters under lights with the late swing.

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is just four wickets away from emerging victorious in the historic Day-Night Test against Bangladesh and register a 2-0 win in the series with three more days left. When a lot is being talked about the Pink Ball Test, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane shared his views on the issue and felt it is challenging for the batters under lights with the late swing.

"Historic Test match and really glad to be part of this. As a batman I thought the first and the second session were easy to bat on. But under lights, with the late swing, it is challenging for batsmen," Rahane said after the match.

"Twilight period is always challenging. In the first session the ball comes on nicely with no lateral movement. Later with the dew coming in the strategy should be different. You need to play positive cricket in the first session and capitalize on that," he added.

Bangladesh still trail India by 89 runs with four wickets in hand and Taijul Islam (11) was removed off the last ball of the day by pacer Umesh Yadav (2/40) and at the close of play, Ishant Sharma, who bagged a five-for in the first innings, returned with figures of 4/39 in the second.

Speaking on the Indian pace attack, Rahane said: "I am enjoying watching our fast bowlers from gully -- Umesh, Ishant and (Mohammad) Shami are working really hard."

Earlier in the day, Kohli slammed his 27th Test hundred and guided India to 347/9 before declaring the innings in reply to the visitors' paltry 106-run score in the first innings.

