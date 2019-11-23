Home Sport Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne's maiden Test ton help Australia cross 500 against Pakistan

Teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah claimed his first Test wicket when he had David Warner caught behind for 154.

Published: 23rd November 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Labuschagne

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates reaching his hundred. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRISBANE: Marnus Labuschagne's maiden Test century helped Australia grind Pakistan down at tea on day three of the first test at the Gabba on Saturday.

Labuschagne was unbeaten on 171 at tea, with captain Tim Paine unbeaten on 13 as the Australians reached 532 for five, a lead of 292 over Pakistan's first innings total of 240.

The South African-born Labuschagne made history during the Ashes series earlier this year when he was brought into the second Test as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith, who had been hit in the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

It was the first time a concussion replacement had been used in Test cricket since the new law was introduced.

Labuschagne scored four 50s in that series but had been unable to convert any of those until his near chanceless innings at his home ground in Brisbane.

Earlier, teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah claimed his first Test wicket when he had David Warner caught behind for 154.

The Pakistan pace bowlers attacked Warner from around the wicket on Saturday and the 33-year-old struggled to get the ball away.

Warner only added three runs to his overnight score of 151 when he became 16-year-old Naseem's first victim in Test cricket.

Naseem, whose pace has been impressive during this Test, eventually claimed Warner when the nuggety opener was unable to avoid a short-pitched ball and edged it to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, to leave the Australians 351 for two.

The Pakistanis' hearts must have sunk when they saw Steve Smith striding to the crease to replace Warner.

But after hitting a boundary off Yasir Shah, the leg-spinner then clean bowled Smith, the seventh time in six Test matches that Yasir has dismissed the Australian number four.

Labuschagne and Matthew Wade shared in a 110-run partnership before Wade was well caught by Rizwan for 60 off Haris Sohail.

Sohail and Rizwan then combined to have Travis Head caught down the leg side for 24.

Labuschagne will be looking to bring up a double century after tea before a possible late declaration.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marnus Labuschagne Australia vs Pakistan Gabba David Warner Naseem Shah
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp