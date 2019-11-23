Need more practice under lights to play day-night Tests regularly: Cheteshwar Pujara

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

KOLKATA: The pink experiment is good, but it causes problems for batsmen in the twilight period, when the ball swings more, says Cheteshwar Pujara. He also thinks that the first session and last hour are easier for batting. He has come to these conclusions after batting in the second and third sessions on the opening day of the Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

“It becomes difficult to bat in the period when day makes away for dark. That’s when the floodlights come on and seeing the ball is not easy at that time. The ball starts swinging and the SG ball swings more than the Kookaburra anyway. It also has something for the spinners. With Kookaburra, it was mostly the wrist spinners who got assistance,” said the batsman who played with the Kookaburra pink ball in Duleep Trophy under lights a few years ago.

According to the batsman who made 55 in India’s first innings, the first session is best for batting. “That’s when you play under natural light. Under lights, seeing the ball can be a bit problematic. Also, that’s the time when there isn’t much swing. Then again in the last hour because of the dew, batting becomes easier. It’s the time between these two phases when batting is tougher. That’s when the ball does a few things.”

Not averse to the idea of playing more Tests under lights, Pujara says it is important to get adequate practice before those assignments. “Whether our team will play day-night Tests in other countries is the BCCI’s call. As a player, I would like to have more practice under lights to prepare for those games. But in a three or four-match series, if the day-night game is not the first one, it may not be possible to schedule a practice match before it. These are things we should consider.”

A recurring theme of this Test has been Bangladesh batsmen getting hurt by Indian pacers. In the first innings, two batsmen had to be substituted after suffering concussions. In the second too, the ball hit the helmet or the body on several occasions. Other than the skill of the bowlers, Pujara felt Bangladesh’s inexperience in such conditions played a part in those.

“As far as I know, the Bangladesh players did not play any game with the pink ball before this Test. Under lights against our fast bowlers, they probably had a problem viewing the ball. Our bowlers were quick and got the ball to jump, but Bangladesh’s unfamiliarity with the pink ball also played a part in those,” said Pujara.