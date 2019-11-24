Home Sport Cricket

Pradosh Ranjan Paul helps Tamil Nadu U-19 fight back

Tamil Nadu were comfortably placed at 213/4 at stumps with skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul unbeaten on 99.

Published: 24th November 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Cricket bat

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anil Parida’s 136 enabled Odisha to post 281 against Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Elite Group C Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament played at CDCA-SNR College Grounds in Coimbatore on Saturday. 

Tamil Nadu were comfortably placed at 213/4 at stumps with skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul unbeaten on 99. Pradosh and Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (69) added 153 runs in 40.3 overs for third wicket.

Brief scores: Odisha 281 in 118.2 ovs (Anil Parida 136; P Vidyuth 4/71) vs TN 213/4 in 59 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 99 n.o, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 69).

Anupama bags title

Anupama Ramachandran of Mylapore Club defeated club mate S Manasvini 169-137 in the final of the sub-junior girls billiards event of the Tamil Nadu state billiards and snooker association state-ranking championship held at Gandhi Nagar Club.

Results:

Final: Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Manasvini (Mylapore Club) 169-137. 3rd place: Mohitha RT (Madurai) bt Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) 54-45. Semifinals: Manasvini (Mylapore Club) bt Mohitha RT (Madurai) 137-76; Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) 169-74. Quarterfinals: Manasvini (Mylapore Club) bt Pratheepa RB (Bharathidasanar) 145-58; Mohitha RT (Madurai) bt Safilo Sara Benny (SRBP) 116-99; Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) bt Bavana (SRBP) 89-42; Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Madhunishaa RP (Namakkal) 150-48.

Volleyball tourney

The Nadar Mahajana Sangam S Vellaichamy Nadar College, Nagamalai, Madurai along with Theni district volleyball association will conduct the 69th senior state volleyball championship for men and women under the auspices of Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association in Madurai from December 3 to 8. Entries close on November 30. Contact: General secretary, TNVA, Floor-1, Hotel Metro Manor, Periyamet, Chennai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradosh Ranjan Paul
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp