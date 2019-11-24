Pradosh Ranjan Paul helps Tamil Nadu U-19 fight back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anil Parida’s 136 enabled Odisha to post 281 against Tamil Nadu on the second day of the Elite Group C Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament played at CDCA-SNR College Grounds in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu were comfortably placed at 213/4 at stumps with skipper Pradosh Ranjan Paul unbeaten on 99. Pradosh and Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (69) added 153 runs in 40.3 overs for third wicket.

Brief scores: Odisha 281 in 118.2 ovs (Anil Parida 136; P Vidyuth 4/71) vs TN 213/4 in 59 ovs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 99 n.o, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 69).

Anupama bags title

Anupama Ramachandran of Mylapore Club defeated club mate S Manasvini 169-137 in the final of the sub-junior girls billiards event of the Tamil Nadu state billiards and snooker association state-ranking championship held at Gandhi Nagar Club.

Results:

Final: Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Manasvini (Mylapore Club) 169-137. 3rd place: Mohitha RT (Madurai) bt Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) 54-45. Semifinals: Manasvini (Mylapore Club) bt Mohitha RT (Madurai) 137-76; Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) 169-74. Quarterfinals: Manasvini (Mylapore Club) bt Pratheepa RB (Bharathidasanar) 145-58; Mohitha RT (Madurai) bt Safilo Sara Benny (SRBP) 116-99; Snenthra Babu (Coimbatore) bt Bavana (SRBP) 89-42; Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Madhunishaa RP (Namakkal) 150-48.

Volleyball tourney

The Nadar Mahajana Sangam S Vellaichamy Nadar College, Nagamalai, Madurai along with Theni district volleyball association will conduct the 69th senior state volleyball championship for men and women under the auspices of Tamil Nadu State Volleyball Association in Madurai from December 3 to 8. Entries close on November 30. Contact: General secretary, TNVA, Floor-1, Hotel Metro Manor, Periyamet, Chennai.