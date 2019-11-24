Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to win seven successive Test matches

Virat Kohli

India's cricket team captain Virat Kohli celebrates after winning the match. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches.

He achieved the feat as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the day-night Test here at Eden Gardens.

With this win in the second Test, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to record the most number of successive Test wins. Under Dhoni, India had registered sixth successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013.

This pink-ball Test also helped in creating another record for India as they became the first side ever to win four consecutive Tests by a margin of an innings.

This win over Bangladesh is India's second victory in which spinners did not take a single wicket in the game. The last time it happened was in 2018 against South Africa.

With this win, India won the two-match series against Bangladesh 2-0 and has consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from seven matches.

This is India's fifth consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win.

Resuming day three at 152/6, Bangladesh lost their seventh wicket almost immediately as Umesh Yadav dismissed Ebadat Hossain (0) on a short-ball and had him caught at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.

Al-Amin Hossain next came out to bat and he along with Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief 32-run stand, but their vigil at the crease was finally ended by Umesh Yadav as he sent back the batsman Mushfiqur (74) back to the pavilion in the 40th over, reducing 184/8.

The ninth wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav and it proved to be the final scalp as Mahmudullah did not come out to bat as he had retired hurt on day two of the match due to a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh was bundled out for 193 in the final innings. Umesh picked up five wickets whereas Ishant scalped four wickets.

