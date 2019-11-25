Home Sport Cricket

Amazon Prime series to document Australia's journey from ball-tampering scandal to Ashes success

The series will be available in Australia on Amazon Prime Video and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world in early 2020.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Australian cricket team. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The Australian cricket team's journey of redemption from the ball-tampering scandal to a successful defence of the Ashes has been turned into a soon-to-be-released docu-series, which would also include unseen dressing room footage.

The eight-part series titled 'The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team', will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Australia's first-ever Test series loss to India on home soil, the World Cup semifinal exit and the Ashes defence after that, according to a report on 'cricket.com.au'.

The series will be released next year.

Australia were rocked by the ball-tampering scandal during their tour of South Africa in 2018.

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught rubbing a piece of sandpaper on the ball during a Test in Cape Town.

The incident led to bans on former captain Steve Smith and his then deputy David Warner for 12 months.

Darren Lehmann also quit as coach leaving the Australian team in turmoil.

ALSO READ | Why Yasir Shah signalled 'seven' after dismissing Steve Smith?

The trailer of the docu-series shows the various highs and lows that the team faced, from Smith being hit on the neck during the Ashes to the aftermath of the shock loss in the third Test in the same series.

Skipper Tim Paine is seen motivating his teammates that include pacer Josh Hazlewood sitting with his head in his hands, James Pattinson slumped against the wall and Marnus Labuschagne looking distraught after the shock defeat in the third Test against England at Leeds.

"Keep knowing that the process we got in place to beat these guys will work. We missed an opportunity we have two others," Paine is heard saying.

The series will be available in Australia on Amazon Prime Video and will be available in more than 200 countries and territories around the world in early 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia vs Pakistan Australian Cricket Team Cameron Bancroft Steve Smith David Warner
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp