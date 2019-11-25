Cafe Positive: Where coffee and life brew together in perfect harmony

Home Sport Cricket

Each bite and sip will be a step towards making things more meaningful for persons who came very close to forgetting that there is something called life.

Published: 25th November 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya visits the stall at Eden run by HIV+ children.

CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya visits the stall at Eden run by HIV+ children. (Photo | CAB)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

KOLKATA: There was a coffee kiosk under the stands at Eden Gardens where the attendants were teenagers. Not that they appeared inexperienced in what they were doing, but they looked different from those manning the other stalls in the vicinity. There was something odd about the stall as well.

They actually were very different from the persons you buy your coffee or snacks from. All of them are HIV positive. Children of HIV patients, most of them were born with the disease. Doing everything from setting up and running the stall, they call it Cafe Positive. It’s part of a programme run by an NGO which aims at making these children self-reliant and independent.

“When the Test came calling, we approached Cricket Association of Bengal for permission to set up a stall and they agreed,” informed Sanjib Ghosh, an employee of the organisation called OFFER (Organisation For Friends Energies & Resources), which runs this centre for these children where they stay and study until they are 18. At present there are 57. “All of them carry the disease and need regular medication, which is provided by us.”

This centre is called Ananda Ghar, which translates into House of Happiness. It is a platform for these children to have a shot at life instead of getting lost in depression. They come from different districts of West Bengal and beyond. Other than taking care of basic needs and medicines, the organisation provides education and tries to equip them for the challenges ahead. They have set up a coffee stall in the city which is run by these kids.

“In the past, people were apprehensive of buying stuff from us. But perceptions have changed. Our stall is frequented by many and the space we have has become inadequate. We are confident that given a chance, we can do this on a bigger scale. We are experienced and skilled enough to run this sort of a business. Wish we had a bigger place,” says 19-year-old Deepti Biswas.

If you are in Kolkata and near Cafe Positive, you can try out their muffins and sandwiches, along with the coffee on offer. Each bite and sip will be a step towards making things more meaningful for persons who came very close to forgetting that there is something called life.

Comments

