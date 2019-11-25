Home Sport Cricket

India vs Bangladesh: CAB to refund tickets bought for Days 4 and 5 of Pink Ball Test

Indian pacers grabbed all the wickets as India won their maiden Day/Night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.

Published: 25th November 2019 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Groundsmen wearing pink shirt, commemorating first pink ball match, clear the ground during the first day of the second test match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With India's maiden Day/Night Test winding up in less than three days, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to refund fans who bought tickets for the fourth and fifth days.

The match ended in just over two days with India winning by an innings and 46 runs here no Sunday.

"The process of refunding the amounts for Day 4 and Day 5 Tickets has started. Messages would be sent to all online transactors who have booked only for these two days," the CAB said in a statement.

Indian pacers grabbed all the wickets as India won their maiden Day/Night Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep over Bangladesh.

The CAB has promised to also work out a mechanism for refund of tickets sold offline once its offices reopen on Tuesday.

"CAB has always stood by the cricket-loving people and have tried its best to provide them with the best of facilities. This time too, there would be no exception. It is our moral duty to refund amounts of the tickets for the last two days where no game is being played at all," CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

The rule that there is no refund if a ball has been bowled in the match would not be applicable for this match for the specific days where no game took place.

Tickets were sold daily and ranged between Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 150.

ALSO READ | More questions than answers for battered Bangladesh

"We are much thankful to the spectators for turning up in huge numbers on each of the days. It was delightful to see people come to the ground even when they knew not much game was remaining on Day 3.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to BCCI and its president Sourav Ganguly for taking this initiative to bring back the interest of the people to Test cricket. After the end of the game, one can easily vouch that cricket was the real winner," the CAB stated.

All the action days of the marquee clash witnessed sellout crowd and the opening day's play was witnessed, by among others, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, legends such as Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid besides Olympic stars like shooter Abhinav Bindra and boxer MC Mary Kom.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pink Ball Day Night Test India vs Bangladesh CAB
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp