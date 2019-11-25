Home Sport Cricket

More questions than answers for battered Bangladesh

Poor Haque, who had a decent Test average of around 40 before this game in which he returned a pair, tried to put up a positive front by coming up with honest replies.

Published: 25th November 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

KOLKATA: This was in 2004. After the then Bangladesh captain Habibul Bashar said at a press conference before a series against India in Dhaka that his team believed it could match Sourav Ganguly’s men, the first question shot at him was: “On what basis are you saying that?”

Fifteen years down the road, Bangladesh captains continue to face tough questions from their media. Tough, probing and downright stinging, they flew in thick and fast towards Mominul Haque after the capitulation inside three days in the day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

“For how long shall we hide behind excuses?” said one. “Why does Bangladesh continue to look so disjointed?” came another. “Why do the batsmen look as if they are afraid of facing fast bowling?” They came from all corners, relentless and at times, almost ruthless.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, pacers run riot in maiden Pink Ball Test, win series 2-0

Poor Haque, who had a decent Test average of around 40 before this game in which he returned a pair, tried to put up a positive front by coming up with honest replies.

“Playing the first Test with the pink ball was tough, but the manner of defeat hurts. As a team, we have failed to deliver. There are a lot of things to learn for us from this series, especially in terms of how to prepare. Hopefully, you will see those when we play more Tests next year.”

A part of what Mominul had to contend with were pieces of advice more than questions. Some said whether Bangladesh should abandon their Plan A for home Tests, which is preparing spinning tracks. Before arriving in India, they played a Test against Afghanistan with four spinners and lost. This dependence on spin makes them one-dimensional and catches them off guard when they travel.

VIEW GALLERY: Virat Kohli to Steve Smith - Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper

“Look, it’s not as if our players are afraid. We play most of our domestic cricket on pitches that we don’t get when we play abroad. So the preparation has to start from that level. We should have more sporting wickets to encourage fast bowlers and help batsmen get used to fast bowling. The process has started I believe and we should see the results next year.”

The question-answer session went on for close to half an hour. For the skipper of a team that was battered and bruised on the field, it was a long time. But then, that is something Bangladesh captain have to put up with from time to time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh Test series India vs Bangladesh second Test
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp