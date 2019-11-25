Home Sport Cricket

Twitterati support Bhogle after Manjrekar comment

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Twitterati flayed former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday after he got into a minor verbal spat with commentator Harsha Bhogle over the visibility of the pink ball used in the maiden day-night Test in the country between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The hashtag SanjayManjrekar trended on Twitter after Manjrekar seemed to suggest that he knew better about cricket than Bhogle since he had played the game.

While doing commentary, Bhogle had suggested that they needed to do a proper post-mortem after the pink ball Test, asking the players whether there were problems regarding visibility.

To which, Manjrekar responded with "only you need to ask, Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game."

Cricket fans, however, came out in support of Bhogle.

One fan criticised Manjrekar: "Low blow from @sanjaymanjrekar there".

Another post read: "Imagine insulting or even making fun of one of the finest analysts of the game in that manner. You deserve to be expelled from the commentary box. Absolute disgrace. #SanjayManjrekar".

A Bhogle fan commented: "Sanjay Manjrekar questioning Harsha Bhogle's cricketing expertise is blasphemy. #INDvBAN."

More was in store for Manjrekar, as another user wrote: "@sanjaymanjrekar I think that was a very cheap shot saying to @bhogleharsha 'For those of us who played the game'."

