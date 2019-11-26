Home Sport Cricket

Cricketer Phillip Hughes praised five years after his death

Hughes had played 25 test matches for Australia and 24 one-day internationals. He also spent several years playing county cricket in England.

Published: 26th November 2019 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Phil Hughes. | PTI

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia paid tribute to Phillip Hughes on the eve of the five-year anniversary of his death after he was felled by a short-pitched delivery in a domestic first-class match.

Hughes died at the age of 25 after being struck by a bouncer while batting for South Australia in a Sheffield Shield match on Nov. 25, 2014 against New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He was wearing a helmet, but the ball struck an unprotected area just below his left ear. Hughes sustained a brain haemorrhage and died two days later without regaining consciousness at a nearby hospital.

"There hasn't been a single day over these last five years when Phillip's loss hasn't been felt acutely by the Australian cricket family,” Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said Tuesday.

Hughes had played 25 test matches for Australia and 24 one-day internationals. He also spent several years playing county cricket in England.

Cricket Australia hopes to enforce the use of neck protectors to avoid a repeat of what happened to Hughes.

Test batsman and former Australia captain Steve Smith was initially reluctant to wear the neck guard, saying it felt like he was restricted as if inside an MRI machine.

But after hitting 211 in one innings of the recent Ashes series while wearing the guard, Smith said he had changed his mind and would likely wear one in future. Cricket Australia hopes the use of the neck guard will eventually be made mandatory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phillip Hughes Phil Hughes Australia Cricket
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp