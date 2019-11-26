Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Spinners shine, but Tamil Nadu sweat before crucial win

In a must-win clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu huffed and puffed to a four-wicket victory over Punjab and kept their semifinal hopes alive, in Surat on Monday.

Tamil Nadu spinner R Sai Kishore (2nd R) took 3/10 against Punjab, in Surat on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a must-win clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Tamil Nadu huffed and puffed to a four-wicket victory over Punjab and kept their semifinal hopes alive, in Surat on Monday. With this win in the Super League stage, Dinesh Karthik & Co move to second in Group B. With eight points from three matches, they are only behind Karnataka (12 points from four matches). Punjab are placed fourth, with four points from three matches.  

On a slow and low Lalbhai Contractor Stadium pitch, spinners ruled the roost. They picked up all the 14 wickets that fell on Monday. After left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore and M Siddharth ran through the Punjab line-up and restricted them to 94/8, Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 44-ball 45 handed Tamil Nadu their second win in the Super League stage. 

Tamil Nadu once again changed their opening combination with. M Shahrukh Khan — who has played in the lower middle-order in the tournament — opened with C Hari Nishaanth. They did have early jitters, losing both openers and two-down Baba Aparajith inside four overs. In-form skipper Dinesh Karthik then departed for a 15-ball four, leaving the team reeling at 48/4 after nine overs. 

It was Vijay Shankar and Washington who then steadied the ship for Tamil Nadu. The duo shared a crucial 44-run stand for the fifth wicket. Vijay, playing second fiddle to Washington, notched up 20 off 33 balls before being dismissed off a Abhishek Sharma delivery in the 19th over. Two balls later, M Mohammed was also back in the hut. Needing two runs off the final over, Washington took the team home with a boundary. His knock consisted of one four and a six.

Earlier, Sai Kishore and Siddharth spun a web around Punjab. The left-arm spinners — who shared six wickets and conceded just 19 runs in eight overs between them —  struck early, dismissing six Punjab batsmen for 21 runs inside nine overs. Contributions from Gurkeerat Singh (25) and Mayank Markande ( 33 not out off 26) gave Punjab something to defend.

For Tamil Nadu, off-spinner Aparajith also took two wickets. With 18 wickets from nine matches, Sai Kishore is now the leading wicket-taker in this edition, surpassing Haryana’s Harshal Patel (17).  

Tamil Nadu next play Jharkhand, who have lost all three matches in Super League, on Wednesday. With Mumbai also on eight points from three matches, Karthik’s men will need a win to confirm their semifinal berth.
 

