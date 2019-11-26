Home Sport Cricket

Tanvi Lad, Rituparna Das enter main draw of Syed Modi badminton

Tanvi will face Russia's Natalia Perminova in the opening round, while Rituparna will be up against Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Tanvi Lad

Tanvi Lad

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Indian shuttlers Tanvi Lad and Rituparna Das qualified for the women's singles main draw of the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

While Tanvi defeated compatriot Prashi Joshi 19-21 21-18 21-8 in the qualifiers, Rituparna got the better of Shikha Gautam 21-10 21-12.

Tanvi will face Russia's Natalia Perminova in the opening round, while Rituparna will be up against Yip Pui Yin of Hong Kong.

Other women Indian shuttlers to progress to the main draw of the women's singles event are young Assamese girl Ashmita Chaliha and Shruti Mundada.

Ashmita defeated Aakarshi Kashyap 21-13 21-18, while Shruti beat Ritika Thaker 21-19 21-13.

Among the men's singles shuttlers to make the main draw are Rahul Yadav Chittaboina, Alap Mishra, Ansal Yadav and Huang Ping-Hsien of Chinese Taipei.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rituparna Das Tanvi Lad Syed Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp