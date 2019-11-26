Home Sport Cricket

This banter between Sourav Ganguly and his daughter is unmissable!

Ganguly had posted a picture from the presentation ceremony in which he can be seen sporting a serious look.

Published: 26th November 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Sourav Ganguly took over the charge of BCCI in October.

Sourav Ganguly took over the charge of BCCI in October.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As soon as BCCI president shared a picture after the conclusion of the day-night Test between India and Bangladesh, Sourav Ganguly and his daughter Sana engaged in some funny banter on Instagram.

Ganguly had posted a picture from the presentation ceremony in which he can be seen sporting a serious look.

To this pose, Sana posted a comment saying: "What is it that you're not liking".

Ganguly, popularly known as 'Dada' quickly answered back: "that ur becoming so disobedient".

However, after Ganguly's comment, Sana came back with a witty reply, saying she is learning from him on how to be disobedient.

"Learning from you," Sana posted as a comment on Ganguly's post.

The 47-year-old Ganguly had a busy last week as he arranged India's first-ever day-night Test.

During the opening day of the match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee rang the Eden Gardens bell to kick off the proceedings of the match.

Then on the same day, Indian cricketing legends comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Mithali Raj, VVS Laxman, Kapil Dev took a lap of honour at the Eden Gardens during the supper break.

The day-night Test which began on Friday, ended up as a three-day contest as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs.

With this, India won the two-match series 2-0 and consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from seven matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly Dada
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp