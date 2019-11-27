Home Sport Cricket

Chris Gayle takes 'break', says no to India ODIs

West Indies are scheduled to play three T20s and as many ODIs in India starting December 6.

Published: 27th November 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: West Indies great Chris Gayle has said no to playing the three ODIs in India next month and rather wants to focus on his plans for 2020.

West Indies are scheduled to play three T20s and as many ODIs in India starting December 6.

He is also unlikely to feature in the T20 games.

"West Indies called me to play ODIs, but I am not going to play," Gayle was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo following his team Jozi Stars' defeat in the MSL in South Africa.

"They (selectors) want me to play with the youngsters but for this year I am going to take a break." Gayle will also not play in the upcoming edition of Big Bash League in Australia.

"I am not going to the Big Bash. I'm not sure what cricket will come up, I don't even know how my name reached the BPL (Bangladesh league), but I have been drafted in a team and I don't even know how that happened."

The 40-year old West Indies opener, who played for defending champions Jozi Stars in what was a disastrous MSL campaign for him, scored just 101 runs from six innings.

He also lashed out at his critics.

"As soon as I don't perform for two or three games, then Chris Gayle is the burden for the team.

"I am not talking for this team only. This is something I have analysed over the years playing franchise cricket. Chris Gayle is always a burden if I don't score runs, two, three, four times.

"It seems like that one particular individual is the burden for the team. And then you will hear bickering. I am not going to get respect. People don't remember what you have done for them. I don't get respect," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris Gayle West Indies
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Save Water: If not for us at least for them | Awareness Video
At 103, this granny gave class IV exam and wants to study more
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp