MS Dhoni wants CSK to buy him for lower price in IPL 2021 auction: Report

Speculation on Dhoni's retirement has been doing the rounds ever since the end of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England but the wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to share his plans.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Dhoni

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni.

By Online Desk

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly told his IPL franchise, Chennai Super Kings, that he can go back into the auction pool for the 2021 edition of the tournament. Dhoni, who led the team to three IPL titles, is willing to go back to the auction pool so that CSK can buy him at a lower price.

“There will be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni has told us that he will play the tournament. So, there’s no question of his retirement from the T20 version anytime soon,” a CSK source told TOI.

“He said he can go back to the auction pool. That will give CSK the option of using the right-to-match card to pick him, maybe for a lower price. Being the captain that he is, Dhoni is ready to sacrifice money for CSK.

ALSO READ | If my wife is happy, I am happy: MS Dhoni

“We know what Dhoni means to us. We don’t want him to go back to the auction pool,” the source added.

Speculation on Dhoni's retirement has been doing the rounds ever since the end of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England but the wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to share his plans. Dhoni opted out of India's tour of West Indies and did not feature in the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. 

Earlier, reports surfaced that Dhoni will take a call on his future after next year’s IPL.

“If at all MS will take a call on his future, it will only be after the IPL. You can’t stop speculation as he is such a big player. He is in the best shape possible fitness-wise and has been training hard for the last one month,” a source told PTI.

“However the number of competitive games he will play before the IPL will be decided in due course,” he added.

