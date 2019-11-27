Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith punishes himself by running 3 km for getting out cheaply against Pakistan

After the end of the 1st Test against Pakistan on Sunday, Smith punished himself by running all the way back from the Gabba stadium to the team hotel as he missed the team bus.

Australia's batsman Steve Smith walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal on day three of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: After serving a one year ban, Steve Smith made a roaring comeback to Test cricket as he scored a whopping 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the Ashes series this year.

"I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night if I get a hundred," Smith said on Tuesday.

"So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of a punishment," he added..

Reacting to his dismissal by the leg-spinner, Smith, who could just manage four runs in the first Test against Pakistan, said: "Yasir's send-off has given him extra motivation to be more careful in the 2nd Test, which will be a Pink ball affair in Adelaide, played from November 29 to December 3.

"I feel the times he (Yasir Shah) has got me out, I have been on a few runs. I have been slogging in a couple of second innings ones where I was playing some funky shots and stuff so I'm not too worried. It (the send-off) gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him. So, I will probably be a little bit more disciplined against him," he added.

