BCCI men’s u-23 ODI's: Tamil Nadu men go down to West Bengal in quarters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengal defeated Tamil Nadu by four wickets in the quarterfinals of the BCCI men’s under 23 one-dayers played at Dehradun. The match was interrupted by rain and the revised target for Bengal was 128 from 33 overs. They won with three overs to spare.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 163 in 49 ovs (RS Jaganath Sinivas 31 n.o, S Ajith Ram 37, Akash Deep 4/33) lost (VJD method) to Bengal 128/6 in 29.5 ovs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 34, Ankur Paul 31, Kazi Junaid Saifi 30).

Sachin cracks ton

Riding on Sachin Omprakash Katariya’s century (126), Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club defeated Southern Railway Institute by 82 runs in a TNCA Second Division ‘B’ zone league match. Batting first, Indian Bank posted 319/5 in 50 overs. Apart from Sachin, Mitchell Anthony Mannays scored 82 runs. In reply, Southern Railway were dismissed for 237 in 47.3 overs.

Brief scores: II Division ‘A’: ICF Sports Association 157 for 9 in 50 overs (R Naveen Kumar 41, MK Sivakumar 3 for 32) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 158/1 in 29 ovs (P Sugendhiran 55, R Vivek 55 n.o). II Divison ‘B’: CromBest Recreation Club 193 in 45.1 ovs (S Santhos Shiv 90, C Sathyanarayanan 32, MS Sailesh 4/19) lost to (VJD method) Aruna Cricket Club 122/3 in 24.2 ovs (P Arun 62). Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 227/8 in 50 ovs (AG Pradeep 63, S Vaibhav 52, B Aiyappan 3/52, Ankit Dabas 3/46) bt Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 194 in 49.5 ovs (Ankit Dabas 65, R Aashish Kumar 34 n.o, Kadiyam Pavana Sai Rahul 4/33). Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 319/5 in 50 ovs (Sachin Omprakash Katariya 126, Mitchell Anthony Mannays 82, A Baskar 3/52) bt Southern Railway Institute 237 in 47.3 ovs (A Baskar 105).

MOP Vaishnav win

MOP Vaishnav College for Women bagged the title in University of Madras inter-zone cricket tournament held at DRBCCC Hindu college. In the final, MOP Vaishnav college defeated WCC by six wickets.

The victorious MOP Vaishnav College women's cricket team

Short to hold chess classes

English Grandmaster Nigel Short is set to visit the city on December 4 and 5. The challenger to the summit world chess championship clash against Garry Kasparov in 1996, will be spending two days with the best talents from Chennai in an event organised by chesslang.com. He will conduct a four-hour lecture session for youngsters at Gurunanak college. An interactive session for leading chess players will also be held.

Anupama shines

Anupama Ramachandran of Mylapore Club beat club mate Manasvini 134-68 in the final of the girls junior billiards event of the Tamil Nadu State Billiards and Snooker Association state ranking championship.

Results: (all finals): junior billiards: Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Manasvini (Mylapore Club) 134 -68. sub-junior snooker: Anupama Ramachandran (Mylapore Club) bt Mohitha RT (Madurai) 2-0.